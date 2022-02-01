Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Red MetService Heavy Rain Warning For West Coast Of Te Waipounamu/the South Island, Wednesday To Friday

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 4:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

South Island drivers and residents are urged to be ready for extremely heavy rain from the early hours of Wednesday along the West Coast, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

A Red MetService warning, reserved for the most extreme storms, was issued today.

“People need to assess how urgent their trip is before heading out on the West Coast, Wednesday and Thursday,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

“Roads will be affected and driving will be treacherous in such heavy downpours. People may face delays.”

A similar storm system caused significant flooding and high river levels in Buller and Marlborough mid last year, MetService reminds people.

MetService is predicting more than half a metre of rain near the mountains, inland Westland, from 1 am Wednesday to Thursday evening, with thunderstorms (over 42 hours). At the glaciers there could be 300mm of rain.

Further rain is forecast for Thursday night into Friday across Westland into Buller.

“Westland is a difficult place to clear slips in a hurry especially if there is ongoing rockfall or vegetation blocking the highway, even with our crews doing their best. People need to let their family and friends know if they are going to be travelling and what their expected timeline is.

“There are several patches with no cell coverage in South Westland,” says Ms Forrester.

Orange warnings beyond Westland – Otago/Canterbury headwaters, Tasman District

MetService Orange warnings cover the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers, and also Fiordland and Tasman.

In Tasman the Orange warning covers places like Tākaka Hill as well as the Whangamoas between Blenheim and Nelson.

(Orange warnings mean that people need to be ready to take action. Disruptions are possible, with risk to people, animals and property.)

Radio updates on the West Coast – frequencies:

· Coast FM 94.5 Franz Josef

· 99.5 Westland

· 100.3 Hokitika

· Gold 91.5FM Westland

· Newstalk ZB 103.5FM Westland

· 105.9FM Hokitika

· Radio Hauraki 105.1FM Westland

· RNZ Concert 95.5FM Westland

· RNZ National 101.1 Westland

· SENZ 89.1FM Westland

· The Hits 90.5FM South Westland

· 93.1FM Westland

· 97.1FM Hokitika

· ZM 89.9FM Westland

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Crisis In Renting


House prices and rental costs are two related areas where New Zealand truly does punch well above its weight. This country happens to have the worst price to rent ratios, the worst price to income ratios, the worst real growth figures, and the worst nominal growth figures, in the entire OECD. But here’s the thing. For some reason, the housing crisis here tends to be debated very much in terms of house prices and the barriers to home ownership, even though the neglected crisis in renting is arguably more acute, and immediate...
More>>



 
 


OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>

The Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of NZ For The 5 Months Ended 30 November 2021
Interim Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the 5 months ended 30 November 2021... More>>

ALSO:


National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>


TradeMe: New Zealand Rents Climb $40 Per Week In One Year
New Zealand’s national median rent climbed $40 a week in 2021 to reach $560 in December, according to Trade Me’s latest Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd said last month’s national median weekly rent showed an 8 per cent annual increase... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 