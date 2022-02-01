Truck Rolled On Hawke’s Bay Expressway - Eastern

Motorists are advised to avoid the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, at the Taradale

Road roundabout, and use alternative routes because a truck has rolled.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 3:30pm. There are no

injuries reported.

Northbound traffic is advised to take a detour by turning right on to

Taradale Road, left onto Austin Street, left on to Prebensen Drive and turn

onto the Expressway at the roundabout or delay travel.

