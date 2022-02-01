Appeal For Information Following Kelburn Fire
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Wellington Police are appealing for information regarding
a fire that occurred at a premises on Kelburn Parade, near
the intersection with Salamanca Road, around 3am on Tuesday
1 February.
This is the second fire at these premises
in the past four months.
Police would like to hear
from anyone that observed any unusual activity, people or
vehicles on or around Kelburn Parade between the hours of
2.30am and 3:30am today.
If you were driving in this
area during those hours and have dash cam footage, Police
would also appreciate your assistance.
If you have any
information that could assist Police, please call 105 and
quote file number 220201/2802 or report to Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
House prices and rental costs are two related areas where New Zealand truly does punch well above its weight. This country happens to have the worst price to rent ratios, the worst price to income ratios, the worst real growth figures, and the worst nominal growth figures, in the entire OECD. But here’s the thing. For some reason, the housing crisis here tends to be debated very much in terms of house prices and the barriers to home ownership, even though the neglected crisis in renting is arguably more acute, and immediate... More>>