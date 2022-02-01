Appeal For Information Following Kelburn Fire

Wellington Police are appealing for information regarding a fire that occurred at a premises on Kelburn Parade, near the intersection with Salamanca Road, around 3am on Tuesday 1 February.

This is the second fire at these premises in the past four months.

Police would like to hear from anyone that observed any unusual activity, people or vehicles on or around Kelburn Parade between the hours of 2.30am and 3:30am today.

If you were driving in this area during those hours and have dash cam footage, Police would also appreciate your assistance.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please call 105 and quote file number 220201/2802 or report to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

