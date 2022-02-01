Missing Person – Wellington

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Antony

Gerard Farrell.

Antony was last seen on Monday, 31 January at around 2am on Te Ore Ore Road

in Masterton, and is understood to have travelled to the Lake Ferry area.

Police and Antony’s family are concerned for his welfare.

A number of extensive enquiries to locate Antony have been unsuccessful, and

Police are now appealing to the public for help.

He is about 168cm tall and of medium build.

Police urge anyone with any information regarding Anthony's whereabouts, or

to Anthony himself, to call 105, referencing file number 220201/5013.

