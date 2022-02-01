Missing Person – Wellington
Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 7:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate
52-year-old Antony
Gerard Farrell.
Antony was last
seen on Monday, 31 January at around 2am on Te Ore Ore
Road
in Masterton, and is understood to have travelled to
the Lake Ferry area.
Police and Antony’s family are
concerned for his welfare.
A number of extensive
enquiries to locate Antony have been unsuccessful,
and
Police are now appealing to the public for
help.
He is about 168cm tall and of medium
build.
Police urge anyone with any information
regarding Anthony's whereabouts, or
to Anthony himself,
to call 105, referencing file number
220201/5013.
