UPDATE – Serious Crash, Waitoa - Waikato

Police are now in a position to confirm one person has died following a

serious crash at Waitoa earlier today.

The crash involving a car and a truck occurred at around 4:10pm on Waihekau

Road.

Waihekau Road remains closed near the intersection of Seddon Road and

Chudleigh Road.

Police contiune to ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

