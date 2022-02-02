Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua Lifeguard Makes Dramatic Rescue

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 1:06 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Ethan Hunter saw something was wrong and reacted.

It was a very hot, busy beach day when the 18-year-old Porirua lifeguard went walking with his family on Te Paerahi beach in Hawke’s Bay on 28 December. Looking out at sea he spotted a young swimmer and his father in trouble about 50m past the breakers.

"At first it looked like they were having a good time, but as we got closer, we could hear them screaming for help," Ethan says.

He acted immediately, grabbing two logs and swimming out to the pair, who were tired and scared when he reached them.

"They were panicked, pretty drained, and exhausted. So, first I made sure they were calm, then I just pulled them with the logs, using the crash of the waves to help push us back to shore until we hit one of the sand banks."

In the meantime, his cousin alerted people nearby and called emergency services, so when Ethan got to closer the shore with the distressed father and son, help was on hand.

Police had high praise for Ethan’s quick actions, noting both swimmers made a full recovery after a check at hospital.

"His training proved valuable that day in averting a possible greater emergency or drowning," the police citation read.

Ethan says the reaction to his rescue has been unexpected and lovely, but he’s just happy it all worked out for everybody involved.

"I did feel down a few days after as so many people were passing away from drowning - often people going out to help those in distress also get into trouble and I know that could have happened to me too. I’m just glad everything turned out OK and I was there."

A lifeguard at Porirua’s pools for just over a year now, he says his training made his reactions instinctual in Hawke’s Bay.

"We get to learn the procedures of what to do when someone gets into an incident and knowing how to deal with that. It’s really good experience and knowledge to have!"

Ethan says he enjoys working as a lifeguard and swim instructor at Porirua pools, which has great training. He is passionate about teaching people to be confident swimmers and know what to do if something goes wrong in or near water.

"In summer we have lots of people going to beaches, rivers, and waterways, where you can get into trouble when you don’t know how to swim or you’re not a confident swimmer. We need to teach people to swim confidently so that they can survive out in the water."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Second-hand Clothes


According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads...
More>>



 
 


Government: Consultation Begins On Income Insurance Scheme To Protect Workers, Benefit Businesses
An income insurance scheme will better protect workers and incomes, increase the availability of skilled workers and help communities and industries during economic shocks and transitions, Minister of Finance Grant Robertson said. Consultation is now open on the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme... More>>

ALSO:

OECD: NZ - Foster Productivity Growth For A Strong And Sustainable Recovery And Higher Living Standards
Strong government support to protect jobs and incomes in the face of the pandemic helped New Zealand recover rapidly from the severe COVID-19-induced downturn, but challenges remain... More>>

Government: Building And Shaping A City: Future-proofing Auckland Transport Infrastructure
The Government is bringing Auckland’s transport infrastructure into the future by moving forward with an additional Waitematā Harbour crossing, progressing light rail from Auckland’s CBD to the airport, and creating a linked-up rapid transport network as part of a 30-year plan... More>>


Government: Booster Interval Reduced To Three Months
A million more New Zealanders over 18 will be eligible for their booster from this Friday, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. “Cabinet has considered advice from the Director-General of Health and the COVID-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group... More>>

National: Navigating Through Omicron
We need a new strategy to safely steer New Zealand through the Omicron wave and out of endless restrictions, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon says. “The Omicron variant has arrived and case numbers are set to increase rapidly in the coming weeks and months... More>>

Ministry Of Transport: Have Your Say On The Future Of Road User Charges
Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport is inviting New Zealanders to submit their views on improving the Road User Charges system, says Secretary for Transport, Peter Mersi... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 