Update: Public Encouraged To Hand In Fake Vaccine Passes

Canterbury Police further extend amnesty period for fake COVID vaccine passes to be handed it in to Police.

During an amnesty period between Wednesday 26th January and Tuesday 1st February, Rangiora Police had seven allegedly forged COVID vaccine passes handed into the station.

Rangiora Police appreciate all those who brought in their passes during this time.

To give the public more time to hand in any other vaccine passes believed to be forged they may have, Police are extending the amnesty until Tuesday 15th February.

