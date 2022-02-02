Update: Public Encouraged To Hand In Fake Vaccine Passes
Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Canterbury Police further extend amnesty period for fake
COVID vaccine passes to be handed it in to
Police.
During an amnesty period between Wednesday
26th January and Tuesday 1st February, Rangiora Police had
seven allegedly forged COVID vaccine passes handed into the
station.
Rangiora Police appreciate all those who
brought in their passes during this time.
To give the
public more time to hand in any other vaccine passes
believed to be forged they may have, Police are extending
the amnesty until Tuesday 15th
February.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads... More>>