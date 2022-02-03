Name Release – Leithfield Beach Human Remains
Thursday, 3 February 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Dan Isherwood:
Police can
confirm that the remains of an individual located on
Leithfield Beach on 6 January 2022 are those of Lewis Jarred
Robertson, aged 37. Significant investigative work has been
carried out by North Canterbury CIB and the death is not
being treated as suspicious.
The matter will be
referred to the Coroner.
Police can confirm that
cash located by members of the public on the beach is linked
to a burglary at The Warehouse, Richmond, on or about 24
December 2021. Inquiries are ongoing into this
offence.
Our thoughts go out to Lewis’s
family and friends, who have asked for privacy at this
time.
