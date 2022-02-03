Name Release – Leithfield Beach Human Remains

Detective Sergeant Dan Isherwood:

Police can confirm that the remains of an individual located on Leithfield Beach on 6 January 2022 are those of Lewis Jarred Robertson, aged 37. Significant investigative work has been carried out by North Canterbury CIB and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Police can confirm that cash located by members of the public on the beach is linked to a burglary at The Warehouse, Richmond, on or about 24 December 2021. Inquiries are ongoing into this offence.



Our thoughts go out to Lewis’s family and friends, who have asked for privacy at this time.

