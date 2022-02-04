Police Seek Information Following Car Fire, Roxburgh

Police are seeking information from the public following a car fire in the Gorge Creek rest area on Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road earlier this week.

A vehicle was left in the rest area overnight on Wednesday due to mechanical issues, and about 4:45am Thursday a member of the public found the vehicle ablaze.

The fire is being treated as suspicious.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people in or near the Gorge Creek rest area between 8pm Wednesday 2 February and 4:45am Thursday 3 February.

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 220203/2310.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

