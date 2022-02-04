Police Seek Information Following Car Fire, Roxburgh
Friday, 4 February 2022, 9:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information from the public following
a car fire in the Gorge Creek rest area on
Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road earlier this week.
A vehicle
was left in the rest area overnight on Wednesday due to
mechanical issues, and about 4:45am Thursday a member of the
public found the vehicle ablaze.
The fire is being
treated as suspicious.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles or people in or near
the Gorge Creek rest area between 8pm Wednesday 2 February
and 4:45am Thursday 3 February.
Anyone with
information that could assist is asked to contact Police on
105 and quote file number 220203/2310.
Alternatively
information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
