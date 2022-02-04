Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rain Set To Hit Marlborough Sounds - Be Prepared

Friday, 4 February 2022, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management is advising Marlborough Sounds’ residents and visitors to the area to be prepared as a heavy rain band makes its way up the West Coast. It’s expected to affect the Sounds in the early hours of tomorrow, Saturday 5 February.

Marlborough CDEM Controller Richard MacNamara said he urged people to think carefully about their travel plans - whether by road or water - to the Sounds this Waitangi weekend.

“If you don’t need to travel on the roads or by boat this long weekend, please consider staying home.”

He said Marlborough Civil Defence and Emergency Management is on standby in case a response is required.

“At this stage we are hopeful the storm will pass through relatively quickly and any effects will be localised to one or two bays and not any more widely.”

“If you think that your life or property is in danger, please dial 111.”

People are advised to:

· Listen to the radio and keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

· Bring inside or tie down anything that strong winds could break or pick up.

· Remove loose items from around your property.

  • Move stock to higher ground

· Bring pets indoors. They can get unsettled and it is more comforting and safer for them to be with you.

· Check on your neighbours and anyone who might need your help.

· Identify a safe place in your home to gather during a storm.

· Be aware that storms can trigger floods, landslides and road closures.

