Porirua’s Shines At Wellington Community Awards

Friday, 4 February 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

It was a stunning outcome for Porirua’s community groups at the 2021 Wellington Airport Regional Community Awards - winning three categories and the Supreme Award.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said this outstanding result sums up the essence of Porirua, as a city with true community spirit.

"This is just wonderful. To have the hard mahi of our community groups recognised at this level is so well-deserved, and I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to everyone involved," she said.

The awards recognise the work done by community groups in the wider Wellington region.

Winners from each of the five regions (Wellington City, Porirua, Kapiti, Hutt City and Upper Hutt) compete in the following categories: Art & Culture, Education and Child/Youth Development, Health and Wellbeing, Heritage & Environment, Sport & Leisure, plus a Rising Star Award for emerging groups and the Supreme Award for the most outstanding group overall.

The results were announced last night, and groups from Porirua took out the following awards:

Art & Culture Award: Ahu Charitable Trust ki Pukerua Bay (Pukerua Hub)

Health and Wellbeing Award: WELLfed

Sport & Leisure: Rotary Club of Plimmerton

Supreme Award winner: WELLfed

"I am so proud to live and work in Porirua," Mayor Baker said. "It’s a city made up of good people who will walk the extra mile for others, and our Supreme Award winner WELLfed is a shining example of this spirit. Their vision, and the impact they have on our community, is inspiring."

From their base in Cannons Creek, WELLfed nourishes communities through food and connections. Their vision is that everyone has choices, resources and skills for living well. They provide a food-centred community adult-education programme, also offering extra growth and leadership opportunities.

WELLfed co-founder, Rebecca Morahan said: "We feel humbled to be recognised alongside so many others doing powerful mahi aroha in our communities across the region. We are incredibly proud of our team’s achievements - particularly our adult learners who take the skills learnt at WELLfed and ripple them through our communities.

"We are immensely grateful to whānau, friends, funders and supporters who believe in the dream.

"WELLfed’s mahi is to connect and nourish people with skills, confidence and resources. True power is with people - he tangata, he tangata, he tangata".

Steve Sanderson, Chief Executive of Wellington Airport said WELLfed had gone from strength to strength, enabling more than 800 learners to feed more than 48,000 people, with their volunteers contributing over 16,000 hours. They also provided much needed frontline support during Covid-19.

Winners in the Sport & Leisure category, the Rotary Club of Plimmerton was recognised for the wide variety of projects they take on - including their pivotal role in making Te Ara Piko pathway around Pāuatahanui Inlet a reality, in a joint project with Porirua City Council over many years. Te Ara Piko is now enjoyed by 65,000 visitors each year.

Arts & Culture winners, Ahu Charitable Trust ki Pukerua Bay (Pukerua Bay Hub), enable the community to come together through art, culture, and educational activities. An annual Matariki Festival celebrates te ao Māori with art, performances, and a night walk through the magical Koawa Ngaro Secret Valley Walkway. Their mahi aims to better connect the local community making Pukerua Bay a more resilient and vibrant place to live.

Ngāti Toa Sea Scouts and Edible Earth Porirua were also very worthy regional finalists, Mayor Baker said.

"Our community groups and our volunteers are the heartbeat of our city and I want to thank them again for all that they do".

