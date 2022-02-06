Northland Police Seeking Michael Tautari
Sunday, 6 February 2022, 2:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing to the public for sightings of
Michael Tautari.
Police were notified by Corrections
that the 24-year-old prisoner, who was granted absence by
the Court to attend a funeral in Kawakawa and failed to
return.
We are are making extensive enquiries to try
to find him.
He was last known to be in the Raumanga
area but has links to Auckland so may have
travelled.
Police want to reassure the community we
are doing everything we can to locate him.
He is
described as about 165cm tall, of medium-small build and is
considered dangerous and should not be approached.
If
you see him, please call 111
immediately.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads... More>>