Partial Road Closure - SH54, Ohingaiti - Central

A major slip is blocking the southbound lane of State Highway 54 at Ohingaiti, just south of the Vinegar Hill campground.

There are also a number of lesser slips along the road.

Motorists should exercise caution if using this route, or choose an

alternative as there may be delays while contractors make their way to clear the debris.

