Missing Person - Auckland Central
Sunday, 6 February 2022, 6:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Have you seen Taehyeon?
The 22-year-old was last
seen at his central Newmarket flat on Friday evening,
wearing a black top and black pants.
He is autistic
and there are concerns for his welfare.
Taehyeon does
not have a car and usually gets around on foot.
If you
see him or have any information as to his whereabouts please
call
Police on 111 and quote file number
220205/0213.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
According to National’s leader Christopher Luxon and the fawning media coverage of the caucus gathering in Queenstown, its “game on!” Not a great metaphor, folks. Politics is only a game for people wealthy enough to afford to lose a round or two. For multi-millionaires who own seven houses, politics might be just a game. (Or a vanity project.) Yet for a lot of other people, political decisions determine whether they can feed their families or put a roof over their heads... More>>