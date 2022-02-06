Missing Person - Auckland Central

Have you seen Taehyeon?

The 22-year-old was last seen at his central Newmarket flat on Friday evening, wearing a black top and black pants.

He is autistic and there are concerns for his welfare.

Taehyeon does not have a car and usually gets around on foot.

If you see him or have any information as to his whereabouts please call

Police on 111 and quote file number 220205/0213.

© Scoop Media

