Council Customer Service Team Prepares For Omicron

In preparation for Omicron, the Kāpiti Coast District Council customer service team is making some changes to help ensure it can keep the front doors open as Aotearoa prepares for the next phase of the pandemic.

Group Manager People and Partnerships, Janice McDougall, says maintaining customer contact is a priority for Council and our customer services team is re-organising rosters to ensure it can provide continuity of service to the Kāpiti Coast community.

“From Tuesday 8 February, customer services will no longer be available at the Waikanae Library and Service Centre. The Waikanae Library will remain open but staff onsite will not be able to offer the services provided by our friendly customer services team.

“Our Paraparaumu and Ōtaki service centres remain open and Waikanae residents can continue to contact us by email and phone and make payments online via our website kapiticoast.govt.nz.

“This is temporary move and we acknowledge that it’s not ideal but we are where we are and like many councils and businesses across Aotearoa, we are having to put plans in place now to protect our people and maintain service levels as we prepare for the fact that we will have Omicron in our community,” Mrs McDougall says.

“We continue to ask that people be patient and kind. While we may not be able to offer a full suite of services from our Waikanae Library and Service Centre our team is always there to help.”

