Appeal For Information Following Disorder Event, Rotorua

Attributed to Rotorua Field Crime Manager Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow.

Rotorua Police were called to a disorder event on Tania Crescent, Western Heights around 2:30am on Sunday morning.

On arrival Police established there were multiple areas where activity had taken place and a number of injured people who had been assaulted.

Several vehicles and a fence were damaged during the course of this incident. The offenders responsible fled the scene in several motor vehicles prior to police arrival.

Three people were transported to hospital with serious injuries sustained from the incident, one remains in hospital.

We want to reassure the public that we take this behaviour extremely seriously.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any footage which may assist, is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting file number: 220206/0704

