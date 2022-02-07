Appeal For Information Following Disorder Event, Rotorua
Monday, 7 February 2022, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Rotorua Field Crime Manager Inspector
Lindsay Pilbrow.
Rotorua Police were called to a
disorder event on Tania Crescent, Western Heights around
2:30am on Sunday morning.
On arrival Police
established there were multiple areas where activity had
taken place and a number of injured people who had been
assaulted.
Several vehicles and a fence were damaged
during the course of this incident. The offenders
responsible fled the scene in several motor vehicles prior
to police arrival.
Three people were transported to
hospital with serious injuries sustained from the incident,
one remains in hospital.
We want to reassure the
public that we take this behaviour extremely
seriously.
Police are continuing to investigate the
circumstances of this incident.
Anyone who witnessed
the incident, or has any footage which may assist, is asked
to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting file number:
220206/0704
