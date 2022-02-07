A Heavy Rain Warning Remains In Place For Gisborne

Situation

A slow-moving front over the North Island has brought heavy rain to some areas. The rain has eased this evening, but warnings remain for eastern Bay of Plenty and Gisborne until tonight. A trough is expected to bring rain to the west coast of the South Island on Wednesday, and a Heavy Rain Watch is in force for Buller and Westland. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest warnings and watches.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 8:49pm Monday, 7th February 2022

Area: Gisborne

Valid: 8:00pm Monday to 12:00am Tuesday

In addition to what has already fallen, expect a further 20 to 40 mm of rain to accumulate, mainly in the north. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h.

