A Heavy Rain Warning Remains In Place For Gisborne
Monday, 7 February 2022, 9:39 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Situation
A slow-moving front over the North
Island has brought heavy rain to some areas. The rain has
eased this evening, but warnings remain for eastern Bay of
Plenty and Gisborne until tonight. A trough is expected to
bring rain to the west coast of the South Island on
Wednesday, and a Heavy Rain Watch is in force for Buller and
Westland. People are advised to keep up to date with the
latest warnings and watches.
Heavy Rain Warning for
Gisborne - Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and
rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also
possible and driving conditions may be
hazardous.
Issued: 8:49pm Monday, 7th February
2022
Area: Gisborne
Valid: 8:00pm Monday to 12:00am
Tuesday
In addition to what has already fallen, expect a
further 20 to 40 mm of rain to accumulate, mainly in the
north. Peak rates of 10 to 20
mm/h.
