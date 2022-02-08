Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings

Police acknowledges the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) findings into the use of a Police dog to apprehend an offender following a pursuit in Greymouth.

In May 2020, Police pursued a vehicle to a rural area after a report from a member of the public concerned by the vehicles manner of driving. The pursuit ended on a road that was obstructed by gorse and native bush.

The dog handler who joined the pursuit, deployed their dog to apprehend the driver based on their risk assessment of the incident at the time. We acknowledge the IPCA’s decision that found the use of the Police dog was unjustified.

The pursuit itself was justified by the IPCA.

“These are fast-moving and dynamic situations that require situational awareness and an ongoing risk assessment by the officers involved.

“We believe our officer acted appropriately given their risk assessment of the situation. However, we acknowledge the authority’s findings and have provided further training on the tactical options our staff have available in relation to the risk posed by offenders and the appropriate use of force.”

Attributed to West Coast Area Commander Inspector Jacqui Corner

