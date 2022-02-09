Information Sought Following Devonport Serious Assault
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Nicholas Poland, Waitematā
East
Investigations Area Manager:
Police are
investigating a serious assault that occurred at Stanley Bay
Park,
Devonport, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday
evening.
Police are appealing for information from
anyone who was in the area at the
time of the
assault, particularly those walking on the local tracks
or
playing tennis at the Ngataringa Tennis
Club.
Anyone who has any information is asked
to contact Police by calling 105 and
quoting file
number 220209/0390.
Information can also be provided
anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
