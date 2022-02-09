Information Sought Following Devonport Serious Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Nicholas Poland, Waitematā East

Investigations Area Manager:

Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred at Stanley Bay Park,

Devonport, at about 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area at the

time of the assault, particularly those walking on the local tracks or

playing tennis at the Ngataringa Tennis Club.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and

quoting file number 220209/0390.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

