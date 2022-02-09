Serious Crash, State Highway One, Amberley - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle crash on SH1, on the

bridge over Kowhai River in the Amberley area.

The crash was reported to Police at about 2:50pm and the road is currently

blocked.

Initial indications are that one person has serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

