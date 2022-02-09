Serious Crash, State Highway One, Amberley - Canterbury
Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 3:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a three-vehicle
crash on SH1, on the
bridge over Kowhai River in the
Amberley area.
The crash was reported to Police at
about 2:50pm and the road is
currently
blocked.
Initial indications are that one
person has serious injuries.
Motorists are asked to
avoid the area or expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Great poll results last night for the centre left. The Newshub/Reid Research poll had Labour up by 1.6 points to 44.3%. Taken together with the Greens rise to 9.6% (up 2.4 points) that puts the centre left bloc on just under 54%. That’s streets ahead of the centre right bloc, which recorded only a dismal 39.3% level of support. The big loser last night was the ACT Party, which saw its support halve, falling by 8 percentage points... More>>