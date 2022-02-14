Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult Calls For Us All To Play Our Part As COVID-19 Spreads Through The District

Monday, 14 February 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Record numbers of COVID-19 cases over the weekend may be confronting but there are many more to come, said Queenstown Lakes Mayor Boult. But we can all play our part in minimising the impact it has here in our district.

“We have all done a fantastic job in the Queenstown Lakes District to get an exceptional level of vaccination amongst our local population and we have been fortunate to have been free from any COVID-19 cases for many months. However, it’s here now and numbers are growing rapidly so we need to turn our attention to embracing all forms of defence against this virus to protect our whānau, friends and livelihoods,” added Mayor Boult.

Mayor Boult outlined a number of actions locals can be taking now.

“First and foremost, get boosted as soon as you are eligible. The authorities recommend the third dose to provide the maximum protection against omicron. Contact your GP, visit bookmyvaccine.nz, or go to covid19.govt.nz to find a walk-in or drive-through vaccine centre nearby.”

With a growing number of locations of interest, particularly in Queenstown, keeping an eye on new notifications and following the advice given is essential.

“As new locations are notified by the Ministry of Health, folk need to follow the guidance to either get tested and self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. But that only works if people are regularly scanning in or manually keeping a record of their movements, and remember to turn Bluetooth on in the COVID tracer app.”

If you are showing any signs of cold or flu like symptoms, self-isolate and get tested as soon as possible by contacting Healthline or your GP.

“People may brush off symptoms as hay fever or a cold, but each and every one of us needs to be sure we are not putting those vulnerable members of our community, or our essential workers, at risk. Equally, if you don’t have symptoms and haven’t been in a location of interest at the specified times you don’t need to get a test. Leave testing capacity for those that need it.”

Finally, remaining supportive and being patient and kind is essential.

“Many of us have experienced anger, disputes over the rights and wrongs of vaccination and mandates, and some pretty unacceptable behaviour. Now is a time for us to pull together and make sure our district comes through this as a united community and ready to bounce back. Some businesses will experience staff shortages due to illness or the need to self-isolate, and others may need to close temporarily while they deep clean – these are things we are starting to see in the business of Council already. Stick with them and support local businesses as much as you can,” added Mayor Boult.

As always, other standard recommendations are:

> Wear a mask whenever you can and where they are mandated.

> Regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands or use hand sanitiser.

> Sneeze and cough into your elbow.

> Keep your distance from people you do not know.

> Clean or disinfect shared surfaces often.

