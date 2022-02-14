UPDATE – Protest Activity, Parliament Grounds

Superintendent Corrie Parnell, Wellington District Commander:

Police continue to urge anyone parked unlawfully around the parliamentary precinct to move their vehicle as soon as possible.

Many residents, workers, students, motorists and business owners continue to face disruption from the ongoing protest.

Wellingtonians have the right to move freely and safely around the city so all roads being clear is a top priority.

Sky Stadium is providing a safe parking facility for protesters’ vehicles from this evening.

Protestors have today been provided information about how and when their vehicles can be relocated.

It is important to note that those vehicles will be free to come and go from the stadium car park at any time.

Parliament grounds remain officially closed today, with a large number of tents and marquees still in breach of the standard conditions for all protests and demonstrations.

Police continue to have a large presence at Parliament and have had productive talks with some protest groups.

Attempts to connect with other factions are ongoing.

There were no incidents of note at the protest today however the number of children present continues to be a very real concern.

This is a difficult situation. New Zealand is not alone in having to deal with complex and significant protest action.

Police are fully aware of the disruption and frustration caused to the community — we all want to resolve this matter as quickly and as safely as possible.

Additional officers have arrived from around the country, however, Police are not in a position to provide numbers for operational reasons.

