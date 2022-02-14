Homicide Investigation - New Plymouth

New Plymouth Police have launched a homicide investigation after a 48-year-old woman was found dead at her home in the suburb of Vogeltown at around 2pm today.

A 48-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene, and has been charged with her murder.

He is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow afternoon.

No one else is being sought by Police at this time.

Police remain at the address and will be conducting a scene investigation.

Police are working to provide support to the victim’s family.

