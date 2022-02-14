Homicide Investigation - New Plymouth
Monday, 14 February 2022, 7:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
New Plymouth Police have launched a homicide
investigation after a 48-year-old woman was found dead at
her home in the suburb of Vogeltown at around 2pm
today.
A 48-year-old man was taken into custody at the
scene, and has been charged with her murder.
He is due
to appear in New Plymouth District Court tomorrow
afternoon.
No one else is being sought by Police at
this time.
Police remain at the address and will be
conducting a scene investigation.
Police are working
to provide support to the victim’s
family.
