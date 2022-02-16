Further Appeal For Information Following Devonport Assault

Waitematā Police are appealing for further information from the public as the investigation continues into an incident at Stanley Bay Park, Devonport, on Tuesday 8 February.

At around 8.30pm, a woman in her 30s was seriously assaulted while exercising on a walking track.

Police are particularly interested in hearing from a cyclist who was in Stanley Bay Park at the time of the assault and may have seen something that could help with the investigation.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have been at the Stanley Bay Wharf between 6.00-9.30pm on Tuesday 8 February.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland says Police would like to reassure the Devonport community that we continue to treat this matter seriously and we are doing everything we can to identify the offender involved.

“Our team of detectives are still carrying out a number of enquiries in relation to this assault.

“Our increased Police presence remains in the area and will continue to do so.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 220209/0390.

This can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

