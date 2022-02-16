Crash - Southwestern Motorway - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Road.

All lanes are currently blocked southbound as a result of a crash.

Some injuries are reported however no further details about the injuries are available at this early stage.

Motorists are advised to avoid the Southwestern Motorway with delays expected if travelling southbound.

A further update will be provided as soon as available.

