UPDATE: Protest Activity, Parliament Grounds

Police remained at Parliament grounds overnight monitoring the activity of protesters.

Last night, staff dealt with a protester who suffered a medical event inside Parliament grounds.

The woman was taken to hospital but once again the ambulance was unable to drive directly to her because of the protesters’ vehicles blocking surrounding roads.

We continue to urge protesters to move the vehicles blocking roads as these are not only an inconvenience but also a danger in situations like this.

Since announcing an intention to tow vehicles from the streets surrounding the Parliament protest and appealing for further support from tow operators, Police now has access to significantly increased tow capacity.

Having observed the response from protestors and noting the ongoing dynamics of similar situations overseas, Police is continuing to exercise careful judgement about when to commence a towing phase.

For the time-being, Police is continuing to focus on engagement with protest leaders with the aim of building on the initial positive responses we have seen so far.

Police recognises the ongoing significant impacts of the protest on residents and users of the central city, and acknowledges the patience of all concerned while we work to a peaceful de-escalation and resolution.

As we continue to work toward this end, Police will be significantly increasing visibility and presence around the area to ensure the safety of all.

There were no further arrests overnight.

