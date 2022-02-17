Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trespass Notices Delivered After Picton Protesters Refuse To Relocate

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Police and Council officers served trespass notices on the occupiers in Nelson Square, Picton just after 9.30 am this morning.

The move came after the group decided to continue their occupation of the square despite being offered an alternative daytime gathering site at Waitohi Domain, well away from residential housing.

Mayor John Leggett said the Council was disappointed the group had not taken up its offer of the alternative site.

“We have taken a pragmatic approach and acted in good faith in our negotiations with the group. We offered a solution that would have delivered a workable compromise that I believe everyone could have lived with - the Council, local community and the protesters.”

“The group’s decision to stay - taken without consulting the Council or anyone in Picton - is disappointing for the community, particularly those who live near Nelson Square, and also for local businesses that have had to put up with the disruption the group has brought to the town.”

“Picton does have a small group of people who support the protest, but the vast majority of people in the town and in Marlborough would like them to move on as soon as possible.”

Mayor Leggett said the Police would be taking a lead in future enforcement actions.

“I’d like to thank our Police for their support and assistance so far. I appreciate the difficult job they have in dealing with a disparate group with a limited leadership structure that contains elements that many would consider to be extreme. I also recognise there are moderate voices within the group.”

“The group representatives we met with were appreciative that the Council, as the elected representatives of the people of Marlborough, fronted up and entered into direct negotiations with them.”

“I note this has yet to occur in Wellington and I call upon the New Zealand Government to find a workable solution to negotiating with the group occupying the area around Parliament, either directly or through a third party intermediary.”

“I certainly do not want to tell the Government how to do its job but it’s clear to everyone that the Picton group will only move on voluntarily once a solution is found that resolves the ongoing protest in Wellington.”

Mayor Leggett said further negotiations and enforcement actions in Picton would continue to be undertaken by the Police with the Council’s full support.

He noted that the likelihood of the group moving on voluntarily without a resolution in Wellington was unlikely.

“To the ratepayers and residents of Picton I say: we hear you, we know you are very unhappy about the protest and we are doing our best to resolve a difficult situation. It won’t be solved overnight but the Police and the Council will do everything within their power to peacefully resolve the occupation of Nelson Square.”

The Mayor reiterated that the Picton protest was unlikely to be fully resolved until the Wellington protesters pack up and leave.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 