Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

CBDs In Reasonable Heart Despite Covid Challenges

Thursday, 17 February 2022, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Both the Blenheim and Picton CBDs have received a positive bill of health according to the Council’s Town Centre Health Check 2021-2022, but there is still room for some improvement.

With the ongoing impact of Covid being felt in both of Marlborough’s main towns, Council’s Economic Development Manager Neil Henry says the results of the latest Health Check surveys are positive overall.

Every two years Council takes the temperature of the central business district in the region’s largest towns. The Planning Finance and Community Committee received the final reports today for the December 2021-February 2022 period.

Mr Henry said the health checks provided a snapshot in time of how the Blenheim and Picton CBDs were performing.

“We use a variety of indicators based on a UK methodology to critically analyse and capture data about the health of our two main CBDs. We also analyse MarketView data to capture key trends in economic spend,” he said.

The key findings from the Blenheim report include that the number of retail shops in the CBD has continued a downward trend from 29% of total businesses in the area in 2018, to 27% in 2020 and 25% in 2021/2022.

“There is no doubt that Covid has had a huge impact on consumer tendencies, driving more purchasing online. However, the Blenheim CBD is also constantly changing. There was a sentiment from some respondents that the CBD could be made more attractive,” said Mr Henry.

“However, it is positive to see that, according to MarketView data for Blenheim, there was more money spent in Blenheim last year than Marlburians spent out of the region. Just over $281M was spent in the Blenheim CBD from January 2021 to December 2021 – that’s the second highest yearly spend since 2016.”

Visiting cafes/restaurants at 20% is now the most popular reason for visiting the town centre followed by non-food shopping at 19%. “The average amount of time most pedestrians spend in the CBD is one hour. And most people still like to drive into town,” he said.

Vacant properties in the Blenheim CBD decreased from 8% in 2018 to 5% in 2022 with a third of these on Queen Street. Some have since been filled since the data was collected.

In Picton, the number of vacant shops has doubled from six units in 2020 to 12 in 2022. “That’s the second-highest number of vacancies since 2014,” said Mr Henry.

Food and entertainment premises are continuing to increase and make up 28% of total CBD businesses in Picton.

“Picton is an essential connection between the North and South islands, and the gateway into the wider Marlborough Sounds area. It’s a hub for tourists and locals to experience the food and activities on offer. Retail in the town primarily caters to visitors and some locals surveyed were keen to see a wider variety of shops to cater for their needs,” he said.

With Covid putting a halt on international travel, food shopping at 25% has overtaken entertainment/leisure as the most popular reason for visiting the Picton CBD since the previous survey.

There were 142 responses to the Picton CBD pedestrian survey and 342 responses to the Blenheim CBD pedestrian survey, a record high from any previous survey.

To read the full Marlborough Town Centre Health Checks for 2020 for Blenheim and Picton go to:

https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/growing-marlborough/projects-associated-with-growing-marlborough/marlborough-town-centre-health-checks

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Freedom, And Government Mandates


The Omicron surge to 1160 cases a day will inevitably motivate the public to reduce all occasions of risk wherever possible, whether those venues have been formally identified by the contact tracers or not. Cafes, restaurants and other hospitality outlets can expect a further decline in public patronage, and it seems doubtful whether a wage subsidy – even if one was re-introduced – would go very far to bridge the likely shortfall. In Phase Two, all of us former members of the Team of Five Million are now very much on our own. Good luck...
More>>



 
 


Speaker Of The House: Statement Regarding Ongoing Parliament Protest Activity
Following discussions of the Parliamentary Service Commission, I have been authorised to make the following statement of the view of all parties in Parliament... More>>


Amnesty International: Australia Accepts NZ Offer To Resettle Refugees
Amnesty International today welcomes the news that survivors of indefinite detention in the Pacific region will soon become Kiwis. Nine years after the New Zealand Government said it would welcome up to 150 people per year trapped in the Australian Government’s offshore detention regime, the offer has been accepted... More>>

Government: Acts To Protect Renters And Landlords
The Government has unveiled its proposals to regulate the residential property management sector in order to make things fairer for renters and landlords. Measures including a new licensing regime requiring residential property managers to comply with a Code of Conduct... More>>

Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Govt For The 6 Months Ending 31 December 2021
Please find attached the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the six months ended 31 December 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 