Nine Arrested In Wairoa Methamphetamine Operation

Police's Eastern District Organised Crime Unit (OCU) has arrested a further nine people in relation to an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of methamphetamine in the Wairoa area.

This is a continuation of an earlier operation which concluded in September 2021 with several arrests.

The nine arrested during the second phase have been charged with offences including possession of methamphetamine for supply, supplying methamphetamine, conspiring to supply methamphetamine and money laundering.

Of those arrested in recent days, five were patched members of the Mongrel Mob. This included senior members of the Mongrelizm and Barbarian chapters.

This investigation resulted in over a kilogram of methamphetamine being seized, and captured evidence of conspiracies to supply multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into the Wairoa community.

Police's wastewater testing results demonstrate that the Wairoa community is disproportionately affected by methamphetamine use. More methamphetamine is detected in Wairoa's wastewater per capita than in any other region in New Zealand.

Police are dedicated to reducing the harm this drug has caused in the community by holding those who benefit from its sale to account.

Police are working with partners in the community to reduce this harm, and have made referrals for those identified as having legitimate addiction issues to receive help.

Further arrests and charges are anticipated.

