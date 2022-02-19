Serious Crash, Rongotea, Manawatū - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Rongotea,

Manawatū.

The crash occurred at around 7pm on Penny Road.

At least one person is reported to be seriously injured.

Traffic management is in place and motorists should avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

© Scoop Media

