Serious Crash, Owhiro Bay, Kingston - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Happy Valley Road in Owhiro Bay.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at around 6:30am and the vehicle has broken through the barrier and rolled over into the creek.

Occupants of the vehicle were initially trapped but have now been removed.

Initial indications are at least one person has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will be in attendance and traffic management is being put in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or take an alternative route.

