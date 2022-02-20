UPDATE - Rimutaka Prison Escapee Arrested



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron

A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

Luxon: A Divided Society

Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response

Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



