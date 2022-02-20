UPDATE - Rimutaka Prison Escapee Arrested
Sunday, 20 February 2022, 6:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Just after 1pm, Police arrested Rimutaka Prison escapee
John Douglas Willis in central Masterton.
Police are
now investigating where he has been since escaping on
Friday.
Willis has been charged with escaping custody
and will appear in court tomorrow
morning.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada... More>>