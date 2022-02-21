Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

One New Covid-19 Case Confirmed In South Canterbury

Monday, 21 February 2022, 1:20 pm
Press Release: South Canterbury District Health Board

There is one new community COVID-19 case reported in South Canterbury today, this case is currently under investigation. Any locations of interest linked to cases will be publicised as they are identified on the Ministry of Health website. The number of active COVID-19 cases in South Canterbury can be located on the Ministry of Health website.

We encourage anyone in the South Canterbury region with any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have visited a location of interest to get tested as soon as possible. South Canterbury residents and visitors are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, and follow the instructions given on that page if you’ve been at a location of interest.

People living in South Canterbury are reminded to get vaccinated if they have not already. Everyone aged 5 years and over is eligible for free COVID-19 vaccination. Booster doses are also now available to anyone aged 18+ who had their second dose 3 month ago. Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics in South Canterbury, including those taking walk ins.

We ask the community to please be kind to the vaccination and testing teams as the announcement of this case may increase the number of people wanting to get vaccinated and tested for COVID-19.

COVID-19 TESTING

We encourage anyone with any symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have visited a location of interest to get tested as soon as possible:


TIMARU COVID-19 TESTING CLINIC:

· Monday to Friday from 9am - 3pm - Baptist Church, 17 Wilson Street, Timaru

· Saturday and Sunday from 9am - 3pm - Timaru Medical Centre car park, 45 Heaton Street, Timaru.

No appointments are required to be tested.

In order to protect our health services such as General Practice and the Emergency Department, we ask the community to assist with this by getting tested at the COVID-19 Testing Clinic.

If you live outside of Timaru, or need clinical advice about whether you need a test, please phone your doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and they will advise where you can get tested.


COVID-19 symptoms

Common symptoms of COVID-19 are like those found with illnesses such as a cold or influenza. You may have one or more of the following:

· New or worsening cough

· Sneezing and runny nose

· Fever

· Temporary loss of smell or altered sense of taste

· Sore throat

· Shortness of breath.

Less common symptoms of COVID-19 may include diarrhoea, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, malaise, chest pain, abdominal pain, joint pain or confusion/irritability. These almost always occur with one or more of the common symptoms.

Symptoms tend to arise around two to five days after a person has been infected but can take up to 14 days to show. The virus can be passed onto others before they know they have it – from up to two days before symptoms develop.

If you have any of these symptoms, contact your doctor, Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your iwi health provider.

How to protect yourself and others

These simple steps can slow the spread of the virus and help protect you, your whānau, and your community from COVID-19.

· Stay home if you have cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms, and get a test

· Get vaccinated as soon as you can

· Regularly wash and thoroughly dry your hands or use hand sanitiser

· Sneeze and cough into your elbow

· Clean or disinfect shared surfaces often

· Improve ventilation indoors by opening windows to increase fresh air flow

· Keep a safe distance from people you do not know while out and about

· Wear a mask

· Keep track of where you have been with the NZ COVID Tracer app

· Have My Vaccine Pass ready for places that require proof of vaccination to enter, like cafes, bars, gyms and hairdressers.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from South Canterbury District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 