Protestor Site Danger To Rest Of Wellington Region

Monday, 21 February 2022, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Mayor K Gurunathan

Protest leaders at Parliament grounds should take heed of MoH recognition that the protest site is a "high risk area of concern". With Covid positive numbers starting to ramp up around the country the protest site has the potential to become a super spreader event, if it's not already one.

CCDHB's modelling on projected Omicron cases shows that, under the current two doses and booster vaccination coverage, the Wellington region would have 65,000 cases and up to 26,000 at the peak over a three month period. The data released on January 27 does not, however, factor in the potential impact of this protest event on escalating numbers.

Kāpiti Coast is not only geographically close to Wellington, the 2013 census data shows 9,480 commuting from Kāpiti to work in Wellington City. While the disruption caused by the protest will have reduced these numbers, due to a choice of working from home, a significant majority are still commuting to Wellington. While I'm confident these commuters are taking the necessary health precautions, the statistical risk of infections will be higher because of the protest.

I'm also aware that some Kāpiti residents are active supporters of the protest. I appeal to them to take the necessary health precautions to not only keep themselves safe but especially those who they come in contact with. And get tested if they are showing symptoms.

My appeal is to also alert and remind us all in Kāpiti that almost 30 percent of our demographics are aged above 65 years. We also have 3,000 single occupant households with a majority of these being elderly women. We have a vulnerable sector. I'm certain other regional mayors are aware of the increased health risks to their vulnerable residents. As the Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt, has pointed out repeatedly there are competing human rights issues at work here that requires "a balancing act". I'm asking the protesters to be aware of the right of other vulnerable people to be safe.

