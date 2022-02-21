Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Update: Protest Traffic Management Operation

Monday, 21 February 2022, 1:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now confirm that eight people were arrested during this morning’s operation at locations around the perimeter of Parliament. 

Seven people were arrested for disorderly behaviour and one for obstruction. 

Two of those arrested have refused to provide their details to police and remain in custody. 

300 police staff were involved in this morning’s operation, which started at 3.30am and concluded by 6.30am. 

The focus of police staff was ensuring the safety and security of the heavy truck and forklift operators who were placing concrete barriers at eight locations on the outer perimeter of protest activity. 

The first barrier was installed at Ballantrae Place, at the rear entrance of the Parliamentary precinct.

From there, staff moved swiftly to Hill Street near Guildford Terrace; and Molesworth Street near Pipitea Street. 

Barriers were then installed at two points on Mulgrave Street, at the intersections with Aitken Street and Kate Shepherd Place. 

From there staff moved on to Bunny Street, near the Victoria University campus, and Lambton Quay near Whitmore Street. 

The final barriers were placed at the intersection of Mulgrave Street and Lambton Quay. 

A large number of vocal protesters were present throughout the operation. 

Seven officers sustained injuries during the operation, ranging from scratches to an ankle injury.

Some officers also had human waste thrown over them by protestors. 

Deliberately infecting someone with disease is a serious offence punishable by 14 years imprisonment. Likewise attempting to do so attracts a significant penalty.

Police will be investigating and will hold to account those identified as responsible for these actions. 

We invite anyone with information about who is responsible to come forward.

Local residents and pedestrians will be able to move freely through the roadblocks. 

Protest vehicles will not be permitted through the barriers but are able to leave, and Police can confirm that several vehicles did leave the protest area following this morning’s operation. 

Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in and around the protest area, particularly at the start and finish of each school/work day.

Anyone abusing or intimidating members of the public can expect to be arrested, removed and face charges.

Gordon Campbell: On The Ottawa Precedent For Police Action


First contain, then clear. This morning’s belated “traffic management operation” by the Police is clearly a containment exercise meant to create boundaries beyond which the protest will not be allowed to expand. Once established, that perimeter can (at some future date) begin to be tightened inwards. Clearly, this strategy carries risks of confrontation - but standing back and allowing further expansion into other streets and locations wasn’t an option, either. As yet though, the Police are not carrying out the kind of wholesale clearance of the protest that has been occurring in recent days in Ottawa, Canada...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:

Greens: Greens Call For Further Benefit Lift As Part Of COVID-19 Response
Ending poverty should be part of our public health response, says the Greens today in support of a report from Child Poverty Action Group. “Food banks are not the answer for families struggling to make ends meet... More>>



Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


