Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Spreading The Water Safety Message

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 12:56 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Huia Pool hosted Lower Hutt’s Myanmar community in January for a day of water safety education.

The community approached Splashsave following a tragic event involving their community along the Manawatū River over summer. The water safety day was made possible thanks to SplashSave, Hutt City Council, and the Myanmar community working together in an effort to prevent this sort of tragedy from happening again.

SplashSave is passionate about water safety education and aims to provide community leaders with water safety knowledge and skills, particularly supporting parents and caregivers to be their child’s first swim teacher, while also upskilling the wider community on water safety.

"One of the best things about this initiative is that parents get more involved as they see it’s something simple and easy they can participate in. It was amazing to see reluctant parents jump in and get involved with their children on the day," says Phil Waggot, Director of SplashSave.

"We really have made a difference to this community. It was a very powerful day in that respect. We’re really keen to work together to spread this and other water safety initiatives further in the future," says Kay Lindsay, Hutt City Council Swim School Operations Manager.

On the day community leaders were taught simple things they can do at home to be more water aware, including always supervising children around water and not leaving bathtubs full. They were also taught how to identify the dangers at different aquatic environments such as oceans, rivers, and boats.

In the afternoon children and parents were invited into the pool so the community leaders could show off their new skills to family and friends. SplashSave provided their program to everyone so the learning and fun could continue at home.

"We want to thank Hutt City Council and SplashSave for their generosity in providing this program for our community. It is great to see families enjoying the water together and the learning that is going on with this. It is so important to learn these skills and this approach has really allowed our community to take the lead in this issue," said a representative from the Myanmar Community.

The community day was able to run free of charge through local funding from SplashSave, support from Water Safety NZ through Wai ora Aotearoa 2025 (Water Safety Strategy), and Hutt City Council providing a venue and staff.

SplashSave is planning another community day at the Stokes Valley Pool supported by Hutt City Council. People keen to become water safety leaders are being actively sought after. If you’d like to find out more get in contact with SplashSave by emailing info@splashsave.org.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Ukraine And The West Bank Share In Common


Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia...
More>>



 
 

Government: Russian Ambassador Called In Over Ukraine
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta says the Ambassador of the Russian Federation has been called in to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade amid escalating actions from Russia. “The Russian Ambassador is being called in today to hear New Zealand’s strong opposition to the actions taken by Russia in recent days... More>>



Government: New Financial Support For Businesses Affected By Omicron
A new targeted COVID Support Payment will be made available for businesses struggling with revenue during the Omicron outbreak. “As I said back in October when we announced the traffic light system, the Government has been monitoring the impact of the COVID Protection Framework on businesses and the economy... More>>

ALSO:

Luxon: A Divided Society
Today I want to talk to you about Covid, about vaccinations, and about mandates. But first I want to address the elephant in the room: our increasingly divided society. I entered politics because I wanted to help create a society where Kiwis can get ahead... More>>

ALSO:


Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


Police:De-escalation Remains The Key To Protest Resolution
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says negotiation and de-escalation is the only safe, and therefore most desirable, way to resolve the Wellington protest... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Visit Europe For Key Regional And UN Engagements
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta departs for Europe this weekend to represent Aotearoa New Zealand at the Indo-Pacific Forum in Paris, to undertake a bilateral visit to the United Kingdom, and to participate in the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 