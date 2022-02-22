Antisemitism At Protests At Parliament
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Jewish Council
The Jewish Council of New Zealand condemns the
antisemitic language that it has witnessed at the protests
at Parliament. It is important to remember that while not
all protestors agree with the sentiment, standing by and
staying silent alongside such abhorrent sentiment gives it
legitimacy and oxygen. Conspiratorial politics is a fertile
breeding ground for antisemitism, history has taught us
this. We ask the public to stand with the New Zealand Jewish
community and reject antisemitism, misinformation and
conspiracy
theories.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia... More>>