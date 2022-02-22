Warning For Auckland Motorists Following Congestion Near Covid Testing Centres



Police are advising the public that there is significant traffic congestion

near covid testing sites across Tamaki Makaurau.

Congestion is particularly bad at:

• Takanini Community Testing Centre at 8 Great South Road, Takanini.

• The Whanau Ora Community Clinic, 25 Druces Rd, Wiri.

• Northcote Community Testing Centre, 16-18 College Rd, Northcote.

Motorists are advised to try and avoid these areas as large queues of

vehicles at these testing sites are causing significant traffic disruption.

As a result Police are working with the Northern Region Health Coordination

Centre (NRHCC) and traffic management plans are being put into place to ease

this disruption.

Police also ask people to consider visiting an alternate testing centre.

© Scoop Media

