Warning For Auckland Motorists Following Congestion Near Covid Testing Centres
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising the public that there is
significant traffic congestion
near covid testing
sites across Tamaki Makaurau.
Congestion is
particularly bad at:
• Takanini Community Testing
Centre at 8 Great South Road, Takanini.
• The Whanau
Ora Community Clinic, 25 Druces Rd, Wiri.
• Northcote
Community Testing Centre, 16-18 College Rd,
Northcote.
Motorists are advised to try and avoid
these areas as large queues of
vehicles at these
testing sites are causing significant traffic
disruption.
As a result Police are working with the
Northern Region Health Coordination
Centre (NRHCC)
and traffic management plans are being put into place to
ease
this disruption.
Police also ask people
to consider visiting an alternate testing
centre.
