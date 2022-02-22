Missing Man Wayne Taylor
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 9:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking sightings of Wayne Taylor, who was
reported missing this
morning (22 February).
The
54-year-old was last seen in Blenheim on Sunday 20 February,
wearing dark
blue jeans and a dark blue polo, and had
been expected to drive to
Christchurch.
His silver
2011 Mercedes-Benz station wagon was located this morning at
a
lookout just north of Kaikoura.
Wayne’s
disappearance is out of character, and his family and Police
want
to locate him.
If you can help with any
information that may assist Police, please call 111
and
quote file number
220222/5993.
