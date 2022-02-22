Missing Man Wayne Taylor

Police are seeking sightings of Wayne Taylor, who was reported missing this

morning (22 February).

The 54-year-old was last seen in Blenheim on Sunday 20 February, wearing dark

blue jeans and a dark blue polo, and had been expected to drive to

Christchurch.

His silver 2011 Mercedes-Benz station wagon was located this morning at a

lookout just north of Kaikoura.

Wayne’s disappearance is out of character, and his family and Police want

to locate him.

If you can help with any information that may assist Police, please call 111

and quote file number 220222/5993.

