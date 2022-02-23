Have You Seen Carey-Ann?
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for any sightings or information on
the whereabouts of 14-year-old Carey-Ann.
Her family and Police have
concerns given her age and the length of time Carey-Ann
hasn’t been in touch.
Police are appealing to
Carey-Ann to make contact to let us know she’s
OK.
We are also appealing to anyone who has had any
contact with her, to get in touch.
Carey-Ann is
described as medium build, about 174cm tall with a scar
above her left eye.
There have been reported sightings
of the 14-year-old around Myers Park in central
Auckland.
Anyone with information is urged to call
Police on 105 and quote file number
220208/9471.
Police and her family just want to make
sure she’s
OK.
