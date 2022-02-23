Serious Crash, SH29 Kaimai Ranges

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving two trucks, one of which was carrying logs, on the Waikato side of the Kaimai Ranges, State Highway 29.

It appears one truck has clipped the other while trying to overtake, resulting in some logs being dislodged onto the road.

There are delays for traffic in both directions, as there is stop/go traffic management in place allowing traffic in only one direction at a time to pass the crash site.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area as there are likely to be delays for at least a couple of hours.

No injuries have resulted from the crash.

