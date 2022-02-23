Serious Crash, SH29 Kaimai Ranges
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 3:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving
two trucks, one of which was carrying logs, on the Waikato
side of the Kaimai Ranges, State Highway 29.
It
appears one truck has clipped the other while trying to
overtake, resulting in some logs being dislodged onto the
road.
There are delays for traffic in both directions,
as there is stop/go traffic management in place allowing
traffic in only one direction at a time to pass the crash
site.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area
as there are likely to be delays for at least a couple of
hours.
No injuries have resulted from the
crash.
