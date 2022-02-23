UPDATE - Fatal Crash, Waihaha, Taupo
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 9:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died in a crash on
Western Bay Road,
Waihaha, earlier today.
Another
person in the single-car involved was airlifted to hospital
with
critical injuries.
The road has reopened and
the circumstances of the crash remain
under
investigation.
