Rex Capil Appointed As Acting Chief Executive

After a robust selection process, Rex Capil, Governance and Strategy Group Manager has been appointed Acting Thames-Coromandel Chief Executive, with unanimous support from Council.

Rex will take on the Chief Executive responsibilities, effective immediately, until a permanent Chief Executive is in place.

A formal process of recruiting a Chief Executive is now underway, targeting an appointment by mid-year.

“We thank our outgoing Chief Executive Rob Williams for his contribution and wish him well for the future and his adventures overseas,” says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie.

“We also give our full support to Rex and his Leadership Team in managing council business, while we go through the formal recruitment process,” says Mayor Sandra.

“We have an ambitious work programme we continue to pursue, which includes the potential developments of wharfing infrastructure around the district, housing developments, as well as being active participants in the three waters, RMA and local government reforms, which Rex has the expertise and knowledge to forge ahead and lead over the coming months,” she says.

© Scoop Media

