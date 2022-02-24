Rex Capil Appointed As Acting Chief Executive
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:02 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council
After a robust selection process, Rex Capil, Governance
and Strategy Group Manager has been appointed Acting
Thames-Coromandel Chief Executive, with unanimous support
from Council.
Rex will take on the Chief Executive
responsibilities, effective immediately, until a permanent
Chief Executive is in place.
A formal process of
recruiting a Chief Executive is now underway, targeting an
appointment by mid-year.
“We thank our outgoing
Chief Executive Rob Williams for his contribution and wish
him well for the future and his adventures overseas,” says
Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie.
“We
also give our full support to Rex and his Leadership Team in
managing council business, while we go through the formal
recruitment process,” says Mayor Sandra.
“We have
an ambitious work programme we continue to pursue, which
includes the potential developments of wharfing
infrastructure around the district, housing developments, as
well as being active participants in the three waters, RMA
and local government reforms, which Rex has the expertise
and knowledge to forge ahead and lead over the coming
months,” she
says.
