Update - Protest Activity

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

23 February

Police have continued to see a decrease in the number of vehicles and people
at the protest area today.

More people have chosen to relocate their vehicles to Sky Stadium. We want to
reiterate the free parking there will end after today.

One person was arrested today for disorderly behaviour.

Police did tow one vehicle that attempted to enter the protest area at Bowen
Street near the cenotaph this afternoon.

Constructive discussions with protesters are ongoing.

Movements to reduce the cordon will continue in the coming days as our focus
remains on returning the city back to normal as quickly as possible.

A visible presence will remain at Parliament this evening as Police continue
to monitor protest activity.

Police will continue to maintain our reassurance patrols, with assistance
from Maori Wardens.

