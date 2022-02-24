Update - Protest Activity
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 February
Police have continued
to see a decrease in the number of vehicles and people
at
the protest area today.
More people have chosen to
relocate their vehicles to Sky Stadium. We want
to
reiterate the free parking there will end after
today.
One person was arrested today for disorderly
behaviour.
Police did tow one vehicle that attempted
to enter the protest area at Bowen
Street near the
cenotaph this afternoon.
Constructive discussions with
protesters are ongoing.
Movements to reduce the cordon
will continue in the coming days as our focus
remains on
returning the city back to normal as quickly as
possible.
A visible presence will remain at Parliament
this evening as Police continue
to monitor protest
activity.
Police will continue to maintain our
reassurance patrols, with assistance
from Maori
Wardens.
