Single Day Closure Of Luggate’s Red Bridge, Near Wanaka, Next Week

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 12:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Luggate’s Red Bridge, on SH8A near Wanaka, will be closed next Thursday, 3 March, for resurfacing, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

People who usually use the bridge between 9am and 5pm will need to either take the detour route or travel outside of these times, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Late last year, essential bridge repair and maintenance work was undertaken. Running boards were replaced, the handrail was repaired and abseilers tightened deck bolts. Following this, some resurfacing needs to be carried out on the bridge deck, as well as scheduled bridge inspections, says Robert Choveaux, Senior Network Manager for Waka Kotahi.

“The inspections on the more than 100-year-old bridge, include some specialised testing will require the bridge to be closed for daytime hours to 5 pm,” says Mr Choveaux.

“It is always challenging to undertake work on this historic, single lane bridge safely, while minimising the impact on our road users. During the bridge inspections, Aspiring Highways has opted to also apply bitumen sealing patches on the deck and finalise our active signage project,” says Mr Choveaux. He emphasised that the goal was to complete all three aspects in one single day closure.

Aspiring Highways maintains the highways in Central Otago and Queenstown Lakes District for Waka Kotahi.

The detour and which vehicles can use it

During this time, a detour for traffic will be in place via Kane Rd – Camphill Rd – SH6 – Shortcut Rd (SH8A). This loop is approximately 32km and 20 – 25 minutes.

  • Overweight vehicle drivers need to refer to their permit and confirm an alternate route according to their permit type or travel outside of the closure times.
  • Camp Hill Rd Bridge on the detour route isn’t approved for HPMV or 50Max: these vehicles will have to travel outside of the closure times.

“Those who usually travel via the bridge on a Thursday should either try and travel outside of the times of nine to five or add extra time into their journey to take the alternative route if they are approved to do so,” says Mr Choveaux.

“We thank the travelling public and freight operators for their patience and understanding.”

  • Arrangements have been made to accommodate school buses.
  • Emergency vehicles will also be accommodated at short notice.

