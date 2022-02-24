Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Annual Plan 2022-23 Budget Agreed

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Councillors considered a number of new expenditure items today before agreeing on the Council’s Annual Plan Budget for the financial year 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

Mayor John Leggett said the Council’s Budget proposal maintains current levels of service and continues its significant capital expenditure programme, focused on Marlborough’s core infrastructure needs.

“This year’s proposed rates rise is 5.37%, which is a decrease of over one per cent on the 6.43% forecast for 2022-23 in the Council’s Long Term Plan,” he said.

“Most of this year’s increase is driven by external factors: inflationary pressure, supply chain issues, increased labour costs and new Government requirements,” he said.

“These are impacting on all councils, although our proposed rates increase is modest compared to many.”

“I’m pleased to say we have been able to budget $83.4M in capital expenditure this coming financial year, which is our highest ever allocation.”

“Despite the challenging issues created by the Covid-19 pandemic on our tourism industry, Marlborough is a very successful, growing region. However, that growth brings with it increased demands, particularly for new water and roading infrastructure.”

“In addition, some of our communities want increased levels of service - for example on local roading and footpaths - and a number of community organisations are seeking greater financial support from the Council.”

“We have had to allocate additional funding to deliver on the Government’s National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management.”

The Mayor noted Government grants made last year had helped offset the impact of additional capital expenditure on rates, including for the new district library and art gallery ($11M), river protection works ($3M) and three waters projects ($12.5M).

However, Council staff turnover had increased and it was getting difficult to attract people to fill positions in local government across the country.

“With inflation running at nearly 6%, we have had to allocate further funding to allow the Council to remain competitive in the employment market.”

The main new items the Council considered in adopting its Annual Plan Budget were:

- Community facilities and playgrounds funding ($831.4K)

- Lansdowne Park Sports Hub ($70K)

- Marlborough Events Centre ($113.5K)

- Marlborough Heritage Trust ($170K)

- Small Townships Programme ($250K)

- Picton Foreshore maintenance ($100K)

- National Policy Statement on Freshwater Management ($200K)

- Potential rezoning variations to the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan ($150K)

- Future Council staffing ($712.5K).

The Annual Plan 2022-23 Consultation Document will be adopted by the Council for consultation on Thursday 7 April. Public submissions will be open from 8 April to 9 May.

Public hearings take place on 7, 8 and 9 June. Council will make its final deliberations on public submissions on 13 June and adopt the Annual Plan 2022-23 on 30 June. New rates become effective on 1 July.

