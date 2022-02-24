Update: Protest Activity
Police continue to be concerned at the level of aggressive behaviour from protestors in Wellington.
About 9pm yesterday, protesters moved
bollards at the intersection on Lambton
Quay and Bowen Street, letting about 20 vehicles into the protest area. Police repositioned the bollards without incident.
Last night protesters on Hill
Street armed themselves with makeshift shields made of
plywood and rope, although the Police presence was to manage
the cordon.
Police are collecting evidence
of unlawful behaviour for further follow-up and possible
prosecution.
At about 4pm yesterday a group
of 10-15 protesters entered Pipitea Marae and demanded
Police and Māori wardens vacate
immediately.
The group were verbally
trespassed by Police.
Police have seen a
significant decrease in the number of vehicles and people at
the protest area at Parliament. The number of protesters
fluctuates between 150-300 at different times of the
day.
About 300 vehicles remained inside the
cordoned area overnight, down significantly from last
weekend.
Free parking at Sky Stadium is no longer available as of today. There around 35 vehicles still at Sky Stadium.
A visible presence remains at Parliament today as Police continue to monitor protest activity and plan to further reduce the cordon over the coming days as we return freedom of movement to Wellington.