Update: Protest Activity

Police continue to be concerned at the level of aggressive behaviour from protestors in Wellington.

About 9pm yesterday, protesters moved bollards at the intersection on Lambton

Quay and Bowen Street, letting about 20 vehicles into the protest area. Police repositioned the bollards without incident.



Last night protesters on Hill Street armed themselves with makeshift shields made of plywood and rope, although the Police presence was to manage the cordon.



Police are collecting evidence of unlawful behaviour for further follow-up and possible prosecution.



At about 4pm yesterday a group of 10-15 protesters entered Pipitea Marae and demanded Police and Māori wardens vacate immediately.



The group were verbally trespassed by Police.



Police have seen a significant decrease in the number of vehicles and people at the protest area at Parliament. The number of protesters fluctuates between 150-300 at different times of the day.



About 300 vehicles remained inside the cordoned area overnight, down significantly from last weekend.



Free parking at Sky Stadium is no longer available as of today. There around 35 vehicles still at Sky Stadium.

A visible presence remains at Parliament today as Police continue to monitor protest activity and plan to further reduce the cordon over the coming days as we return freedom of movement to Wellington.

