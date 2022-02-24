Nelson Homicide - Name Release

Detective Inspector Mark Chenery:

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died in Nelson on Tuesday 22 February.

He was Lake Arizona Takimoana, aged 22 years of Nelson.

Police extend our condolences to Mr Takimoana’s friends and whānau.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and Police ask anyone with information that could help with enquiries to contact Police via 105 and quote file number 220222/7060, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

