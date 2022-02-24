Nelson Homicide - Name Release
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Mark Chenery:
Police are now in
a position to release the name of the man who died in Nelson
on Tuesday 22 February.
He was Lake Arizona Takimoana,
aged 22 years of Nelson.
Police extend our condolences
to Mr Takimoana’s friends and whānau.
The homicide
investigation is ongoing and Police ask anyone with
information that could help with enquiries to contact Police
via 105 and quote file number 220222/7060, or call
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
