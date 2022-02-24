Newmarket Welcomes New Police Base

Newmarket’s brand new Police base has officially opened its doors to the public today.



The base was officially unveiled this morning in a private ceremony led by Auckland District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus. Superintendent Malthus said the official opening had been some time in the making due to COVID-19 delays, however “good things take time”.



“Opening a new station or base is no easy feat, but with the help of many hands, we can be thankful that we now have this new base to Police from,” she said.



“We are now right in the heart of bustling Newmarket which provides a fantastic opportunity to connect with the community.”



“Along with more modern, fit-for-purpose facilities, being in the centre of the commercial district gives us greater opportunity to quickly respond to incidents – even by foot.”



While the Newmarket Base, at 14 Teed Street, has been accessible and operational for a few months already, Police want to let the community know they are welcome to drop in if necessary.



It is located within walking distance of the Newmarket Train Station, there

are also several public carparks in the surrounding area. Just 1km away from the original station on the corner of Middleton and Remuera Roads, the new Teed Street station has been equipped with modern, new equipment and has plenty of space to accommodate everyone.



The front counter will be attended between 8am and 3pm on weekdays, allowing members of the community to report crime or speak directly to a Police staff member if they have any concerns for their safety or need Police support.

