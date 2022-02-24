Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaipara District Council Unanimously Approves Way Forward For A Modern Waste Minimisation Strategy

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 2:10 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council

Recent Council approval to extend existing waste management contracts ensures service continuity for the district, while staff prepare for the first phase of the overhaul of waste services.

Kaipara’s waste management contracts are currently held by two operators – Kaipara Refuse operate east and west collections as well as the transfer station in Dargaville, and Northland Waste, contracted to manage Hakaru refuse station. The contracts for both operators were set to expire in June 2022, and following the Council approval will extend by a further seventeen months until the end of October 2023.

The extension to the contracts aligns the new contracts with the roll out of a modernised waste minimisation system of services, of which phase one was adopted by Council in the same meeting.

A key project of the current Long Term Plan and initially planned for the 2022-2023 financial year, the Strategy was deferred following feedback received through the LTP consultation. The deferral of the Strategy enabled staff to do further work to understand how to best meet the needs of both rural and urban Kaipara communities, ensuring a cost effective level of service for both settings. The changes to services will begin rolling out in November 2023, year 3 of the Long Term Plan (Annual Plan 2023-2024), and will be funded through targeted rates.

The Waste Minimisation Strategy provides mechanisms to help reduce Kaipara’s waste and increase recycling rates. Phase one of the Strategy rollout includes an improved kerbside collection service with wheelie bins and recycling crates (crates only for urban areas), free recycling drop-off at recovery parks, and a restructure of the funding and management of waste facilities including a contract for sending residual waste to landfill. A new funding approach using a mix of targeted rates and fees and charges will enable Council to provide a more modern and cost-efficient service for the district.

Mayor Dr Jason Smith says the adoption of phase one is one step closer to a future of minimal waste with higher recycling rates and a move towards a more circular economy.

“A clear strategy to modernise our waste services and cut our waste is a key piece of work in our Long Term Plan 2021—2031. Council heard from the community that we need better Kaipara solutions and we are taking the steps needed to start that journey. We’re pleased to be moving forward with the first phase.”

Phase two will come though the next LTP 2024-2034 and will develop and modernise existing waste facilities, build new ones where needed, and install a network of rural recycling drop-off points around the district where required.

